Government workers warned against sleeping with underage girls in Kenya

The Vice President of Kenya, William Ruto has warned members of the Provincial Administration in Mount Elgon area and other parts of the country to stop sleeping with underage girls. According to his statement, culled out from a never seen 2013 video, he said the men will be held responsible for pregnancies among underage girls in areas under their jurisdictions.
'Once some people are arrested and prosecuted, then it will serve as a deterrent to others.'
However the video has since been deleted.
Over the years, it has been recorded that so many underage girls have been impregnated in Mount Elgon area.
Source: Nairobi News
