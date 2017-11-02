Gov. El-Rufai mocks anti-Buhari folks by sharing this video

Gov of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai shared this video of The Truth Blues, titled "Corruption fights back" on his facebook page mocking people against President Buhari. He wrote:
"WEEKEND REMINDER: Whenever those anti-PMB folks shout shamelessly, and get upset - I watch this video and sleep better". Watch the video after the cut..
El rufai is an asshole.. a complete bumkom!!!
Rubbish!
That's easy to comprehend. This midget is one of the most insensitive pricks in the business. Short man devil, side mouth-foam. Veritable asshole.
Hahahaha! PDP & GEJ, thief thief people!
Imagine!well am not surprise.AND THE IDIOT IS A GOVERNOR OF A STATE HUH? No wonder he sent fulani to wipe out Christians.if u condemn am u become pdp member chai sorry nigerians.HELL RUFAI U ARE A DISGRACE TO THE NAME GOVERNOR SO corruption is fighting back because the masses are crying o hardship huh? Corruption is fighting back because the people want to remind u bastards una promises huh?GOSH. I REMEMBER HOW THIS SHORT DEVIL KEEP ABUSING JONATHAN ON HIS TWITTER SHAMELESS ANIMAL. Nigerians shame to una oooooooooooooooooo is this not one una change maker huh? HEARTLESS WICKED GOVERNMENT OF DEMONS.
terrorist buhari cancer will visit u all
#sad indeed
Funny video but this government is slow in action and not efficient so no el ruffy u can't sleep when ppu r suffering in ur land then whats ur job?
FOOLISH GOVERNOR
