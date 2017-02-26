"God, why did you have to let her go through pain before taking her?" Friend mourn BSU student who died 3 weeks after graduation

As earlier reported by LIB, Mimidoo Ikima died last Friday after undergoing a surgical operation in Markurdi, just three weeks after her graduation from Benue State University (BSU).
Donga Samuel, a friend of the deceased took to Facebook to share a touching post about a demise. Read below.
"It has hurt me again, why? why, did u have let her go through such excruciating pain before taking her, God u have created so many gud things,can death also b said to be gud? we've grown to not just being unionists, but best frndz, sister,I call her sweetheart, mimidoo Damaris ( Adama) rest on, God loves u more, farther along I'll understand."
