Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik step out for the first time since online racism row

This is the first time the couple are seen in public since Gigi became the center of an online racism row and Zayn jumped to her defense. The row had started when Bella, Gigi's sister, shared a clip on her Instagram page of Gigi imitating a cookie in the shape of the Buddha by squinting her eyes. Most people took offense at her attempt at comedy, referring to it as insensitive and this prompted the video to be taken down, but the online onslaught continued.
In defense of his girlfriend, Zayn jumped into the fray, tweeting that Gigi actually likes Asians. He said that in reply to a Twitter user who asked him how he felt being of Asian descent and having his girlfriend mock Asians. His reply led to him being told by users of the social network that he doesn't understand what racism is.
Zayn's father is British Pakistani, while Gigi is half Palestinian - her father, Mohammad Hadid, is Middle Eastern.
