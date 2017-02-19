 Gifty gets evicted from Big Brother Naija | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Sunday, 19 February 2017

Gifty gets evicted from Big Brother Naija

Gifty has just been evicted from the on-going Big Brother Naija game. Gifty, who has had a pretty controversial time in the house with her string of kisses, multinational accent and comments about not knowing celebs, leaves the house empty handed.

She was nominated by the housemates for eviction alongside Marvis and Thin Tall Tony. Marvis secured the highest votes from viewers and was automatically safe. Gifty now joins other evicted housemates like Soma, Miyonse and Coco Ice.
Posted by at 2/19/2017 08:15:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts