Gifty gets evicted from Big Brother Naija

Gifty has just been evicted from the on-going Big Brother Naija game. Gifty,
who has had a pretty controversial time in the house with her string of
kisses, multinational accent and comments about not knowing celebs, leaves the house empty handed.
She was nominated by the housemates for eviction alongside Marvis
and Thin Tall Tony. Marvis secured the highest votes from viewers and
was automatically safe. Gifty now joins other evicted housemates like Soma, Miyonse and Coco Ice.
