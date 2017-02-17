 Ghanaians on social media criticize the presidency over poor photographs of president Nana and his guests. (Photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 17 February 2017

Ghanaians on social media criticize the presidency over poor photographs of president Nana and his guests. (Photos)

Ghanaians on social media have lashed out at the presidency after new photographs of President Nana Addo and his guests were poorly taken. The president hosted the British Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson with other guests at the Flagship house on Wednesday, February 15, 2017. In some of the pictures produced by the office of the Presidency, they appeared dull, had too much exposure and lacked photo composition. This has prompted some reactions from Ghanaians on social media. See their posts after the cut....


