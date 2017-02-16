 Ghanaian women say condoms remove intimacy during love making with their partners | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 16 February 2017

Ghanaian women say condoms remove intimacy during love making with their partners

Despite the fact that the use of condoms as a safe sex practice has helped several countries in reducing the number of sexually transmitted diseases. Ghanaian women have claimed that not only do condoms feel slippery and cold but it remove a level of intimacy that comes from going bareback with their partners.
In an interview with Adom News, Dr. Baffour Poku of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital said he was surprised at the shocking complaint he received from women whose partners use condoms during sexual intercourse.
According to him, some of the women said using condoms feels like he's wrapped his penis in plastic wrap.
'The sensation is not as pleasurable for me, and I find that my vagina aches more afterward. While another woman told him 'condoms feel less intimate. I love the way the smooth, hard penis skin feels against my skin, but I can't feel that with a condom,' he added
