Ghanaian women say condoms remove intimacy during love making with their partners

In an interview with Adom News, Dr. Baffour Poku of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital said he was surprised at the shocking complaint he received from women whose partners use condoms during sexual intercourse.
According to him, some of the women said using condoms feels like he's wrapped his penis in plastic wrap.
'The sensation is not as pleasurable for me, and I find that my vagina aches more afterward. While another woman told him 'condoms feel less intimate. I love the way the smooth, hard penis skin feels against my skin, but I can't feel that with a condom,' he added
