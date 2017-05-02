LIS

LIS

Sunday, 5 February 2017

Ghanaian woman and her three children who died in fire incident in Finland, laid to rest (Photos)

The Ghanaian woman and her three children who died in a fire outbreak in Finland, have all been laid to rest. The late Nana Ago Prah and her three children died in the early hours of Friday, December 9, 2016, when their home was razed down by the fire. John Kwame Atta Owusu, the husband and father was at work at the time the tragic incident occurred. Read here. The woman and her kids were buried in Helsinki, Finland on Saturday, February 4, 2017.  See more photos after the cut..

