Ghanaian traditional leader threatens to ban spiritual gatherings over false prophecies

Naba Asigri Abugragoe Azoka II, Paramount Chief of the Bawku traditional area in Ghana, has threatened to ban spiritual gatherings over the increasing numbers of people posing as men of God and misleading the public with false prophecies. In a statement, he issued to all the Churches in the Bawku area last weekend, he said false prophecies were generating problems, with some family members being accused of witchcraft and causing harm to their family.
'These pastors come to form churches in this area and engage the community members in prayers and what they call deliverance services, then they prophesise about their lives and end up labeling some family members of their church members wizards or witches', he said.
The chief in his statement also threatened to ban spiritual gatherings, if Pastors keep engaging in false prophecies.
Source: 3news
No comments:
Post a Comment