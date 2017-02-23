Ghanaian retired footballer, Stephen Appiah shares work out video of him and his daughter in the gym
The former captain of the Black Stars of Ghana took to his IG page to post a video of him, working out with his adorable daughter in the gym. Despite announcing his retirement at the age of 34 in 2015, the Ghana legend still looks super fit. Captioning the photo, he wrote: 'Have the most awesome daughter in the world. @pulsefitnessghana #WhatAFeeling #MyNessa #MyJolly #stepapplifestyle #chorkorbanian. Watch the video after the cut..
