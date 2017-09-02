 Ghanaian actress, Nikki Samonas goes nude in magazine shoot | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Thursday, 9 February 2017

Ghanaian actress, Nikki Samonas goes nude in magazine shoot

The actress who is popularly known as Ghana's bikini queen took to her Instagram page Tuesday, February 7, 2017, to flaunt her stunning light skin body in a magazine photoshoot. According to her, she shared it because the editor failed to use the particular theme which was shot in 2016.
'And @1grandberry did it again in collaboration with the amazing make up artist @beaux_visage . It was shot last year, 2016 for a Magazine. But the editors did not use this particular theme. So I decided to share… This is epic. #Art #photography #halfcast #belive.'
Posted by at 2/09/2017 05:31:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts