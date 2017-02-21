Ghana to undergo spiritual cleanse in March

According to Ghana’s weekly ‘Catholic Standard’ newspaper, the re-consecration of Ghana to the Sacred Heart of Jesus will be part of the spiritual contribution of the Church to the milestone celebrations.
The report also revealed that the re-consecration will comprise an ecumenical and inter-faith Prayer Service. In attendance will be the Apostolic Nuncio to Ghana, Archbishop Jean-Marie Speich; the President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Archbishop Philip Naameh and other Bishops.
The celebrations and re-consecration are scheduled to take place in the capital Accra on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Although, Ghana was first consecrated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus during Mass on 3 March 1957 at the Holy Spirit Cathedral of Accra, a prelude to Ghana’s independence that was celebrated on 6 March 1957.
