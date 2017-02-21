 Ghana to undergo spiritual cleanse in March | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 21 February 2017

Ghana to undergo spiritual cleanse in March

In celebration of the 40th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between Ghana and the Holy See as well as the 60th Anniversary of Independence. It has been revealed that a national re-consecration of Ghana to the Sacred heart of Jesus will be held in the country.
According to Ghana’s weekly ‘Catholic Standard’ newspaper, the re-consecration of Ghana to the Sacred Heart of Jesus will be part of the spiritual contribution of the Church to the milestone celebrations.

The report also revealed that the re-consecration will comprise an ecumenical and inter-faith Prayer Service. In attendance will be the Apostolic Nuncio to Ghana, Archbishop Jean-Marie Speich; the President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Archbishop Philip Naameh and other Bishops.

The celebrations and re-consecration are scheduled to take place in the capital Accra on Saturday,  March 4, 2017.

Although, Ghana was first consecrated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus during Mass on 3 March 1957 at the Holy Spirit Cathedral of Accra,  a prelude to Ghana’s independence that was celebrated on 6 March 1957.
