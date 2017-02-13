Get Skills For Work: Apparel Manufacturing Workers Training AT HCDC

The Human Capital Development Centre skills acquisition training II is scheduled to start in February 2017. The training is facilitated by Style House Limited, in partnership with Nigerian Export Promotion Council and Vlisco Nigeria – the Nigerian subsidiary of the Dutch Wax Manufacturing company - Vlisco Netherlands B.V. - as part of the vision to provide skilled manpower for the apparel sector, create job opportunities and upgrade the technical skills to improve quality, productivity and efficiency level of the industry.
Participants will be trained on industrial pattern making, garment construction and industrial training for on the job experience. Training will be for duration of 6 weeks at the Human Capital Development Centre in Apapa and application is open to people with an interest to learn and apply skills learned for employability in garment production.
HCDC Skills Acquisition Training I was a success. The participants were presented with their certificates in November after an 8 week training and industrial attachment which ended with a production by the participants of a capsule collection designed by Vasithwa for Lagos Fashion and Design Week X Retail in collaboration with Vlisco. Ten of the final trainees have completed their employment process with Crown Natures and are scheduled to start work this January.
Speaking on the partnership, the Country ManagerVlisco Nigeria, Mr AdebisiYeye-Adekunle said "Vlisco sees a future in the Nigerian Textile and Garment sector of the economy, and is committed to embracing and facilitating solutions that could increase capacity in this very critical industry." He further said that "In seeking to connect available raw talent with Vlisco's experience and knowledge, we have entered into this partnership with Style house files to increase skilled workforce in the garment construction industry."
This project is first in a series of efforts by Style House to ensure that the apparel manufacturing workforce in Nigeria have access to high quality training, therefore creating a pool of well skilled garment production talent that can meet the increasing demand for made in Nigeria fashion.
Please note that this course is aimed at equipping participants with skills to work in a garment manufacturing factory. It’s not for fashion designers, fashion business owners or aspiring fashion designers.
