Get full/partial scholarship to study in turkey

Tuition fee between 400-600 pounds per session
Free student Recruitment fair with Turkish representatives holds at
• Stone hedge hotel, No 1042 kur mohammed Avenue. Beside Nanet suites. Abuja
Date:2nd March 2017
Time:10am,12pm,2pm,4pm
•Goodmus Learning Centre
No 35, Association Avenue, Ilupeju Obanikoro Lagos
Date:4th March 2017
Time:10am,12pm,2pm,4pm
Website: www.goodmus.org/studyabroad/study-in-turkey
Pay as little as $300/#155,000 for Registration, Exam, Admission and visa processing services.
For more details
Call: 08095407078,08023879165,08037177572,08130332206
or visit Goodmus Learning Centre No 35, Association Avenue Obanikoro Ilupeju. Lagos
