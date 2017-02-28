 Get full/partial scholarship to study in turkey | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 28 February 2017

Get full/partial scholarship to study in turkey

20,000 students from Nigeria will be admitted in more than 70 universities in Turkey.

Tuition fee between 400-600 pounds per session
Free student Recruitment fair with Turkish representatives holds at

         • Stone hedge hotel, No 1042 kur mohammed Avenue. Beside Nanet suites. Abuja
           Date:2nd March 2017        
          Time:10am,12pm,2pm,4pm

         •Goodmus Learning Centre
          No 35, Association Avenue, Ilupeju Obanikoro Lagos
          Date:4th March 2017
          Time:10am,12pm,2pm,4pm

Website: www.goodmus.org/studyabroad/study-in-turkey

Pay as little as $300/#155,000 for Registration, Exam, Admission and visa processing services.

For more details

Call: 08095407078,08023879165,08037177572,08130332206
or visit Goodmus Learning Centre No 35, Association Avenue Obanikoro Ilupeju. Lagos
