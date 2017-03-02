Get creative with the new #iGetStamina Jingle! N250K cash up for grabs

What if I told you that you could win N150K in one day, just by having fun? From dancing to acting to even performing a cool workout routine, you can win big, go all out and show off your dope skills to fans and frenemies alike. All this, and more, is courtesy of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon Jingle Contest.
See, this as a nice touch to your #IGetStamina groove, right before you run the streets of course. And without a doubt, getting some cash won’t be bad either, weeks before Val’s Day shopping.
First prize: N150,000
Second prize: N100,000
Third prize: N50,000
How to participate
- Download the jingle here
- Upload a 1 minute video of yourself doing something fun with the jingle on Instagram. Be creative! Include the hashtag #IGetStamina and tag @myaccessbank
- Tag 10 friends and get them to participate
- Share your video on or before Feb 11th, 2017
- Access bank will select 10 of the most creative videos and repost on their Instagram account on Feb 12th
- If your entry is reposted, like it and get your friends to do so as well!
P.S. If you don’t have a customised #RunLagos DP yet, you are carrying last, big time. Get yours today!
