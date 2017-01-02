Get 50% interest in 9 days on Donationhub

Donationhub is an online community where people help each other financially. Donationhub is the most reliable mutual aid/ donation platform in the world and has produced several millionaires since its inception in Septembr 2016. Click here to create an account - https://donationhub.net/Login/How it Works
Complete online registration form with full details, contact number in international format and an accessible email then wait to get a confirmation link in your email. When your donationhub account is confirmed, go ahead and login with your user name and password. then continue to login and complete your profile including your fund processing options which includes local bank transfer, ATM deposits, PayPal, bitcoin/account, neteller, Mobile Money and/or any other fund processor accepted in the system.
Once you get to your dashboard, you will see two options, Instant and Scheduled available for long and short term donation, choose scheduled donation to get 50% interest, you may split or make full donation of amount displayed to you and proceed to get recipient's details. Then call the recipient to make quick payment, and as soon as the funds is transferred, go to your outgoing donation and click paid then call the receiver to confirm you.
Once you make donation, you are automatically scheduled to receive donation from other people.
Please note that you have only 15 hours to make payment, you can reserve up to 3 times, and the list comes out every two hours.
For more information on donationhub, call 08144059769
Linda Ikeji lemme ask you a question. What is the difference between these schemes you're advertising and MMM you condemned??
She's looking for who will pay big money to her so that she'll support MMM. MMM remains the best, they'll soon start massive gh, others will come and go. MMM lives forever. Together we change the world.
This one is the best peer to peer site in town. I know how much I have made from it
