Tuesday, 28 February 2017

Germany's 2014 world cup hero, Mario Gotze, ruled out of football 'indefinitely' after he's diagnosed of metabolic disorder

Mario Gotze, the striker who scored Germany's winning goal in the 2014 FIFA World cup has been ruled out of football indefinitely as he's been diagnosed of 'metabolic disorders', a condition that has made his performance the last two years worrisome for his last two clubs- Bayern, Dortmund and his country, Germany.


Since 2011, Gotze has missed a total of 39 games due to 10 different muscle injuries. He 's been criticized by sports analysts for his general fitness and weight issues as he has struggled to build on his career since he gained world wide recognition after his world cup goal..
After failing to find a place for himself at Bayern Munich, the midfielder returned to Dortmund last summer, and has been a bench warmer this season.



Borussia Dortmund on it's official website wrote:

Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund will continue to be without midfielder Mario Götze for the time being. The 24-year-old World Cup winner has continually suffered with muscular problems in the last few months, prompting a comprehensive internal investigation into the possible causes.

Those investigations revealed the player has metabolic disturbances, rendering it absolutely necessary to withdraw him from team training for the time being. "I'm currently undergoing treatment and will do everything in my power to be back in training and helping my team to achieve our common goals as soon as possible," Götze said.
"We're happy to have now uncovered the reasons for Mario's difficulties and are convinced that his extraordinary abilities will give us additional quality once he has completely recovered from this," emphasised Borussia Dortmund's Sporting Director Michael Zorc, who continued: "Mario has the full backing and maximum support of everyone at BVB during his recovery!"
Bonita Bislam said...

Something about football, if you are unlucky and an ailment set in,it may mar your career forever.
Well he can still be useful as a coach.Feel bad for him coz he's pretty young.I wish him speedy recovery

28 February 2017 at 17:15
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Oh dear!


...merited happiness

28 February 2017 at 17:16

