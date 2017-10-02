German police arrests Nigerian suspected of planning terror attack

Police investigating the fundamentalist Islamist community had acted on information pointing to "a possibly imminent terrorist attack", said the city's police chief Uwe Luehrig.
The two men, who had both lived for some time in the city with their families, have been detained.
German security services say they consider 550 known Islamists as potentially dangerous and capable of carrying out an attack.
German federal prosecutors, in charge of terrorism cases, have struggled with a flood of investigations against suspects and returned fighters from Syria and Iraq, news magazine Der Spiegel reported last weekend.
Chief prosecutor Peter Frank urgently requested personnel support from Germany's 16 regional state services, complaining in a letter that his national-level service had "reached the limit" of what it could do, the magazine said.
Source: RT.com
No comments:
Post a Comment