German football legend Philip Lahm retires from football after career spanning 15years

Bayern Munich Captain Philip Lahm, 33, who in 2014 guided Germany to World Cup glory has decide to call it quits from the game of football after making his 501st appearance for Bayern Munich on Tuesday night in the German cup against Wolfsburg.
Philip Lahm, one of the best full backs in the game for the last ten years, made his debut for Bayern in 2002 and has never looked back since, leading his club and national team to several trophies and amassing individual honors in the process.
He revealed after Tuesday night's match against Wolfsburg that he won't continue playing football after this year as he doesn't want to feel he will be able to play at the same level after wards.
'I will end my career at the end of season,' Lahm told reporters. 'I have informed club officials about my decision. I can continue with my leadership style, giving my best every day, in every training, until the end of the season. I can keep doing it this season but not beyond,' he said.
According to German Publication, Bild, Lahm rejected the role of club director of sports.
Reacting to the magazine's report, Lahm said;
'There were talks, and in the end I decided it's not the right time for me to take up a new position at Bayern.'
Awards and trophies won by Lahm include;
Bayern Munich: Bundesliga: 2002-03, 2005-06, 2007-08, 2009-10, 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16
German Cup: 2002-03, 2005-06, 2007-08, 2009-10, 2012-13, 2013-14, 2015-16
German League Cup: 2007
German Supercup: 2010, 2012, 2016
UEFA Champions League: 2012–13
UEFA Super Cup: 2013
FIFA Club World Cup: 2013
Germany: 2014 World Cup
He will surely be missed in the football world
