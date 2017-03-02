LIS

Friday, 3 February 2017

Georgina Onuoha shares throwback photos of her children and ex-husband

Actress, Georgina Onuoha shared this stunning throwback photos with her daughters and her ex-husband. More photos after the cut..






5 comments:

Anonymous said...

Upon all those smiles, marriages still break.....Nawa oh!

3 February 2017 at 11:13
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Wow! Wat could have been the problem?


...merited happiness

3 February 2017 at 11:15
Anonymous said...

G͢u͢e͢s͢s͢ s͢h͢e͢'s͢ m͢i͢s͢s͢i͢n͢g͢ h͢i͢m͢. W͢h͢e͢n͢ d͢e͢m͢ a͢s͢k͢ u͢n͢a͢ t͢o͢ re͢s͢p͢e͢c͢t͢ u͢n͢a͢ h͢u͢s͢b͢a͢n͢d͢ u͢n͢a͢ n͢o͢ g͢o͢ g͢re͢e͢.M͢t͢e͢e͢e͢e͢w͢

3 February 2017 at 11:18
Anonymous said...

I pray I will get help. After i lost my job It has not been easy for me coupled with the fact that my rent has expired for over two months and the time frame given to me by my landlord to pay or pack out is remaining five days . My rent is remaining twenty five thousand naira . Pls I need help no amount is little as it will go a long way in paying up my rent. thank you. Francabrown13@yahoo.com

3 February 2017 at 11:20
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

GOOD TO SEE





AUNTY LINDA 👩






PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

3 February 2017 at 11:27

