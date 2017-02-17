 George's Bread Visits Orphanage (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 17 February 2017

George's Bread Visits Orphanage (photos)

To celebrate Valentine's Day, Mr Chikelu Nosa Agada, the Managing Director of Princess Investment LTD /George's Bread , his son George and staff spent the day with the children at The Treasure Orphanage, Nyanya, Abuja. The children were so delighted to have received love gifts but were even more excited about the delicious loaves of Abuja's latest brand of bread. More photos after the cut...



7 comments:

Nnenne George said...

Very good..🖒

17 February 2017 at 08:43
Nnenne George said...

Very good..🖒 way to go bro.

17 February 2017 at 08:44
kauna ahmadu said...

God bless u more bros

17 February 2017 at 08:51
Oghenetega said...

God Bless...
Better way to spend the Val ...

17 February 2017 at 09:07
Anonymous said...

Chykay

17 February 2017 at 09:10
Anonymous said...

Blessed boss nice one

17 February 2017 at 09:28
Anonymous said...

That's a good one , thanks to George's bread for remembering these ones.

17 February 2017 at 09:38

