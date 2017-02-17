George's Bread Visits Orphanage (photos)

To celebrate Valentine's Day, Mr Chikelu Nosa Agada, the Managing Director of Princess Investment LTD /George's Bread , his son George and staff spent the day with the children at The Treasure Orphanage, Nyanya, Abuja. The children were so delighted to have received love gifts but were even more excited about the delicious loaves of Abuja's latest brand of bread. More photos after the cut...
