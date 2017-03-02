GEJ replies man who called him out on social media in 2014 over increased Foreign exchange rate

The former President today replied a twitter user who apologized for calling him out on social media
back in 2014, saying he'd finished Nigeria following an increase in foreign
exchange rate. Not knowing it will get far worse in 2017. See GEJ's reply after the cut...
25 comments:
He is trying to tell him about Buhari season
That Jonathan of a man is a real man oo
How I wished he was still in his presidency host
Smooth GEJ Smooth
This is just genesis!Chai see reply eww PAPA HEAVILY JONATHAN U MUST LIVE LONG AS FOR THE HAUSA ALMAJIRI IDIOT GO AN DRINK UR URINE.HOPE FUEL IS 1 NAIRA WHILE 1 DOLLAR IS 1 NAIRA HUH?hope u don eat ur shame huh?JONATHAN IS A DEFINITION OF A TRUE LEADER. Am happy that many hausa idiot eyes has open.U DON COMPARE LIGHT AND DARKNESS TOGETHER NA TERRORIST BUHARI IS A DARKNESS. Waiting for other morons to swallow their pride AND DO THE SAME.
APC IS A SATANIC CANCER WHY TERRORIST BUHARI IS THEIR AMBASSADOR.
#sad indeed
Super story, people need to get themselves educated before commenting on issues so they don't make fool of themselves.
So GEJ had a magic wand that Buhari lacked that made the exchange rate what it was then.
I wish to you out GEJ, for failing to be disciplined in your policies when we had oil boom, I wish to berate you for allowing massive looting of our common wealth during your administration.
You left our refineries unattended to.
Why didn't you respond when your wife was being asked the source of her wealth.
Now you want to cash on the ignorance of a misguided fellow.
Rubbish.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
Una never start..
Hmmm, wot a reply! Goodluck jonathan is bae
I love this man.... gave everyone freedom of expression but we misused it.
Hian!
...merited happiness
i salute you sir for this mature response. indeed you are a good leader. more grace sir!
Gej u ar a father..wish is possible for u to return to power again
A car in front of me had a bumper sticker on it that reads :' PRAYER FOR BUHARI' psalm 109:8. When i got home i opened my scripture, read it and couldn't hold myself from laughing.....
What a man! Love him or hate him...GEJ will always be a gentleman!
I wonder if GEJ is of this world!I was moved to tears after reading his reply. God bless you sir, a perfect gentle man indeed.
Lol, you are asking a someone who led a government that depleted our foreign reserves from $60 billion to $30 billion and thus worsening the exchange rate issue in the country to forgive you? We have a problem.
main man ignore the cow!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Lol ... funny
My man everyday
Semi illiterate who are the “we”?? Speak for your self only and how did u misuse it??
I wonder what he will say now that dollar is N500. U just made a fool of urself Bonario by clicking commenting on this without reasoning.
Even though PMB is not giving us as much as expected, the economy is shrinking gradually, GEJ is and will forever be the genesis of the problem, a clueless man surrounded with greedy beasts
This bonario will one day drink otapiapia bcos of GEJ.stupid somebody.
Talk is cheap, it is a pity that people who created this mess are coming out to talk. In a civilize society persons like Jonathan would hide their faces but this is nigeria where sentiment is the order of the day and criminals are recircled. What a shame!
Bonario you and your entire family Rubbish.
