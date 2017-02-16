 Garneti Exhibit Launches her Clothing Line in Style | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 16 February 2017

Garneti Exhibit Launches her Clothing Line in Style

On the 5th of February Garneti Exhibit launched her Clothing Line, adding it to the line of products from the Garneti Brand.

Garneti as a Brand has been in operation officially, about 5 years ago, with a range of products and services in fashion and interior decor.
Garneti products until now included hand crafted Exotic Jewelry, Home collection like Beddings, throw pillows etc. Also proving interior Decor consultation and services to high end clients.

Exactly one year ago, Garneti decided to take her creativity to new levels by working on another product line which is the Clothing line. This came to be as a result of the need to fix the problem of not having enough fashion houses where modest yetelegant, simple yet edgy, clothing are readily available.

Garneti’s objective is not to be one of many fashion hubs, but to be a home of Elegance, employing a fusion of traditional and contemporary style to produce timeless clothing.

Explore the Garneti world and discover the best kept secret in fashion and Elegance

Visit our Showroom at 1016, Mabushi District, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja

Visit our website: www.garnetiexhibit.com

Follow us on Twitter/Instagram: @garnetiexhibit

Or Call: 07054258911
More photos below...










 
 


