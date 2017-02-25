 Garba Shehu misses President Buhari's phone, receives text message | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 25 February 2017

Garba Shehu misses President Buhari's phone, receives text message

Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Shehu Garba, said he missed a call from his boss but received a text message. President Buhari put a call through to all his media aides today.
14 comments:

Anonymous said...

What pettiness!werey ni d mana yi sha...i an so ashamed of dis foolish set of mofos

25 February 2017 at 23:10
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Looking forward to daddy return🙏🏽❤️



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

25 February 2017 at 23:21
livingstone chibuike said...

lies from pit of hell

25 February 2017 at 23:23
Shette Etefia said...

Who on earth will miss a presidents call and never return the call. Big fat lie

25 February 2017 at 23:24
Favour Archim said...

dead body der call person..
only in Hausa corpse receive calls.. odiegwu

25 February 2017 at 23:29
princess said...

Eeyah! And you didn't have air time to call back?

25 February 2017 at 23:30
Anonymous said...

Continue deceiving yourself not us

25 February 2017 at 23:31
osondu arinze said...

mtcheeeew

25 February 2017 at 23:34
Anonymous said...

Hahahahahaha... Clowns!
We ain't all Buhari...
We ain't that dumb

25 February 2017 at 23:38
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Na so


...merited happiness

25 February 2017 at 23:42
Uwemhe Dominic said...

Ix alrite in jennifa's voice

25 February 2017 at 23:43
Uwemhe Dominic said...

Ix alrite in jennifa's voice

25 February 2017 at 23:43
Ify Chude said...

Lol 😂! So what's the big deal? Why is that a news

25 February 2017 at 23:48
Onos Oseiwe said...

Seen

25 February 2017 at 23:54

