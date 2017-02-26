Game of Thrones star Neil Fingleton has died at the age of 36

Neil
was once named as Britain’s tallest man, the 7ft 7in star played Mag
the Mighty in the fantasy series and also took on roles in X-Men: First
Class and Jupiter Ascending.
According to reports, he passed away following a heart failure on Saturday, February 25, 2017.
Neil
became Britain’s Tallest Man in 2007 passing the height of Chris
Greener. He started off in basketball in the USA before becoming an
actor and starring in the X-men first class and also recently in the
Game of Thrones.
No comments:
Post a Comment