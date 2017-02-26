 Game of Thrones star Neil Fingleton has died at the age of 36 | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Sunday, 26 February 2017

Game of Thrones star Neil Fingleton has died at the age of 36

Neil was once named as Britain’s tallest man, the 7ft 7in star played Mag the Mighty in the fantasy series and also took on roles in X-Men: First Class and Jupiter Ascending.  

According to reports, he passed away following a heart failure on Saturday, February 25, 2017.
Neil became Britain’s Tallest Man in 2007 passing the height of Chris Greener. He started off in basketball in the USA before becoming an actor and starring in the X-men first class and also recently in the Game of Thrones.
Posted by at 2/26/2017 09:05:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts