Saturday, 18 February 2017

Gambian president, Adama Barrow to be officially inaugurated tomorrow

Today February 18, 2017, Gambian president, Adama Barrow will be officially sworn in at the Independence Stadium in the capital, Banjul. The inauguration will be tied with the Gambia’s 52nd Independence Day celebration.
Reports also indicate that Presidents from about 20 African countries are expected to grace the event. While US Department of State, Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Linda Thomas-Greenfield will also be at the event.
However, Adama Barrow took his first oath of office in Dakar, at the Gambian embassy in Senegal. He was sworn-in by the head of The Gambian bar association. This second oath will be administered by the new Chief Justice, Justice Hassan Jallow.
His inability to take oath in Bajul after winning December 2016 polls was due to the refusal of former leader, Yahya Jammeh, to accept his poll loss.
