Future calls his former boss, Rocko a con artist, says he will die

The war between American rapper, Future and his former boss, Rocko just got messier as Future in a deleted Instagram post called him a con artist, fake n*gga and said he will die. Rocko who signed Future to his record label, A1 label in 2011 is suing him for neglecting him after he helped him secure a deal with Epic and also projected his career.
Last week, there were rumours that Future will forfeit all royalties from his next two albums and 50% of his tour evenue to Rocko but Rocko denied the report and even shared the cover photo of Future's album, Hndrxx saying he would always support him. However, Future blasted him saying he is fake and con artist. Read what he wrote below:
No comments:
Post a Comment