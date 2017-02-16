Full AC, Free Wi-Fi + meal & 5 passengers only? Travoola is revolutionising road travel across Nigeria

Consider all your travel problems solved as Travoola is on a mission to ensure all travellers across Nigeria enjoy maximum safety, comfort & convenient transits across the nation.
Travoola is the new & smartest way to travel in 2017 and beyond! We are creating world class road travel experiences across Nigeria for travellers like you.
When you book a Travoola, you get to travel stylishly in a Kia, Honda or Sienna Minivan with only 5 passengers instead of the usual 14 passengers in a crowded bus. You'll also enjoy full AC, lots of leg room as well FreeWi-Fi + Meal and on-board entertainment.
With Travoola you get the flexibility to choose a pickup point nearest to you, saving you the stress of getting to a park and spending your valuable time in an endless queue. Our Private Charter Service will pick you & your loved ones right at your doorstep and drop you off at your desired destination.
Travoola offers 3 main travel services:
1. Travoola Shared Ride.
2. Travoola Private Charter.
3. Travoola Business & Corporate Travel.
Our drivers are some of the best in the business and they are trained to maintain the highest safety standards at all times.
Our destinations are nationwide and you can book your trip in less than 30 seconds on our website.
Follow us on social media to stay updated on our promos and exclusive offers.
Facebook: www.facebook.com/TravoolaNG
Instagram: @Travoola.ng
Twitter: @TravoolaNG
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/Travoola.ng
Visit www.travoola.ng to learn more & book your next trip today or call us on 0700 TRAVOOLA (0700 8728 6652) for 24/7 support!
This is not just a revolution, it's a travolution! Join us!!
No comments:
Post a Comment