LIS

LIS

Sunday, 5 February 2017

Fuji legend, K1 is a grandfather again!

Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as K-1 is a grandfather again. His daughter Sekinat Olatanwa gave birth to a baby boy in the US a few days ago.

K1 shared the news on social media saying, 'to the glory of God, newest addition to the family of Ojushagbola, as K1 De Ultimate’s daughter, Mrs Sekinat Olatanwa Ayoka & Fuad Adeyemo welcomed a new baby boy in Miami, Florida, USA'.
 
 
Posted by at 2/05/2017 12:46:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts