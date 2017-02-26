From bus conductor living under Oshodi under bridge to a millionaire landlord at 24, Comedian Princewill shares his testimony

June 2010 - Feb 2017...
I was d least of my brothers but i thrived higher than many... It was GOD.
When they count threats, i was regarded a walk over but i won... It was GOD. I became a landlord before many who told me i'm a waste of time... It Is GOD. I became a millionaire at 24... It is GOD. All i have wanted o lord thy hand hath provided, exceedingly above all i have and can ask for. In 2006 i came into lagos as a tenant of under d bridge estate, oshodi branch without a roof on my head, d rain would fall and shops would be my best hideout point, i'll park dirts and sold news papers during d day to survive, in 2007 i became a professional bus conductor, ikeja-ojuelegba, PalmAvenue-Olateju (mushin) Ketu-Yabaonyingbo, Oshodi-Sango and many more witnessed d voice of Small or Bruno (as they would call me)... In 2016 i became a landlord in d same lagos, i enter my parlour and d Ac can melt fire, i drive into my compound and my street security will tell me welcome boss. I don't care what they say but this testimony will never end, d world would hear o... I don't have a voice, i gree but i will sing o... To d greatest of kings, To Olu orun, To d talknado, To JEHOVAH... I'll never loose my praise.
