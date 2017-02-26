 From bus conductor living under Oshodi under bridge to a millionaire landlord at 24, Comedian Princewill shares his testimony | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

From bus conductor living under Oshodi under bridge to a millionaire landlord at 24, Comedian Princewill shares his testimony

Nigerian Comedian Odeh Ajiri Princewill took to Instagram yesterday to share his success story. The fast rising entertainer from Delta State arrived Lagos in 2006 after his secondary school education and ended up as a commercial bus conductor. Having nowhere to live, he took shelter under a bridge at Oshodi under bridge. Read his story after the cut...






June 2010 - Feb 2017...
I was d least of my brothers but i thrived higher than many... It was GOD.
When they count threats, i was regarded a walk over but i won... It was GOD.  I became a landlord before many who told me i'm a waste of time... It Is GOD. I became a millionaire at 24... It is GOD. All i have wanted o lord thy hand hath provided, exceedingly above all i have and can ask for. In 2006 i came into lagos as a tenant of under d bridge estate, oshodi branch without a roof on my head, d rain would fall and shops would be my best hideout point, i'll park dirts and sold news papers during d day to survive, in 2007 i became a professional bus conductor, ikeja-ojuelegba, PalmAvenue-Olateju (mushin) Ketu-Yabaonyingbo, Oshodi-Sango and many more witnessed d voice of Small or Bruno (as they would call me)... In 2016 i became a landlord in d same lagos, i enter my parlour and d Ac can melt fire, i drive into my compound and my street security will tell me welcome boss. I don't care what they say but this testimony will never end, d world would hear o... I don't have a voice, i gree but i will sing o... To d greatest of kings, To Olu orun, To d talknado, To JEHOVAH... I'll never loose my praise.
