Wednesday, 1 February 2017

Free shipping from Amazon and Ebay to Nigeria

Nigerians can now shop from top international retailers like Macy's, Amazon, EBay, Walmart and other U.S stores and have their items delivered to their doorstep for FREE!
You have access to authentic products from trusted stores all around the world with the lowest prices, most affordable shipping rates and fastest delivery options available. Payment is seamless and made in Naira via bank transfer or debit/credit card.


Skip the hassle of searching multiple sites, comparing prices and shipping rates and visit GoodsExpress for your shopping needs.



According to Mary, a banker based in Lagos, who has been trying to shop for quality items from the U.S being tired of buying fake products from local online stores but none of the U.S stores shipped to Nigeria.



She decided to try GoodsExpress based on referral from a fellow colleague. She was able to shop from Walmart and Amazon for her kids on GoodsExpress.com without stress. Mary placed her order and made payment via simple bank transfer. She got amazing discounts on her items and got FREE shipping to Nigeria.


Visit GoodsExpress.com  to get FREE shipping on all your orders!
