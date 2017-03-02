Free Immigration Seminar: Take your place in Canada

Many come to stay in Canada permanently (as permanent residents) through Canada’s Immigration programs. Other newcomers come to Canada to start their own business or work temporarily to help Canadian employers address short term requirements for employees in specific occupations.
Come meet our team of certified Canadian immigration consultants; with several years of experience in assisting immigrants, for professional guidance at the upcoming immigration seminar in Lagos.
Seminar Highlights:
Temporary Residence Applications:
· Visitors Visa
· Study Permit
· Work Permit
· Super Visa for Parents/Grandparents of Canadians
Permanent Resident Applications:
· Federal Skilled Worker
· Federal Skilled Trades
· Canadian Experience Class
· Provincial Nominee Program
· Self-Employed/Entrepreneur
· Investor Programs
Seminar Dates:
Saturday, February 4, 2017
Time: 10am-4pm
Venue: Federal Palace Hotel
6-8, Ahmadu Bello Way
Victoria Island
Lagos.
Saturday, February 11, 2017
Time: 10am-4pm
Venue: Protea Hotel
42/44 Isaac John Street, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos
Contact:
Nigeria: 08029142984
Canada: +1-250-787-0228
+1-250-787-0261
