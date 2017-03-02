LIS

Friday, 3 February 2017

Free Immigration Seminar: Take your place in Canada

Do you know that every year, tens of thousands of newcomers create new economic opportunities for themselves and for Canada by joining the country’s labour force?


Many come to stay in Canada permanently (as permanent residents) through Canada’s Immigration programs. Other newcomers come to Canada to start their own business or work temporarily to help Canadian employers address short term requirements for employees in specific occupations.
Come meet our team of certified Canadian immigration consultants; with several years of experience in assisting immigrants, for professional guidance at the upcoming immigration seminar in Lagos.

Seminar Highlights:
Temporary Residence Applications:

·         Visitors Visa

·         Study Permit

·         Work Permit

·         Super Visa for Parents/Grandparents of Canadians

Permanent Resident Applications:

·         Federal Skilled Worker

·         Federal Skilled Trades

·         Canadian Experience Class

·         Provincial Nominee Program

·         Self-Employed/Entrepreneur

·         Investor Programs

Seminar Dates:

Saturday, February 4, 2017

Time: 10am-4pm

Venue: Federal Palace Hotel

6-8, Ahmadu Bello Way

 Victoria Island

Lagos.

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Time: 10am-4pm

Venue: Protea Hotel

42/44 Isaac John Street, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos

Contact:

Nigeria: 08029142984

Canada: +1-250-787-0228

+1-250-787-0261
