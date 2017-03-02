Frank Ocean's dad sues him for $14.5 million for defamation

The post read:
“I was 6 years old when I heard my dad call our transgender waitress a f****t as he dragged me out of a neighborhood diner saying we wouldn’t be served because she was dirty,”.Calvin says that the claim was untrue and that it has hurt his opportunities to pursue film and music jobs.
According to TMZ, he is asking for $14.5 million in damages.
In 2014, Calvin sued Russell Simmons for $142 million for claiming he was a deadbeat dad.
Frank Ocean came out as being gay when he wrote an open letter on his Tumblr page in 2012.
2 comments:
Noted.
Opportunist cheap ass dad go look for a jaab
Post a Comment