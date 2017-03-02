LIS

Friday, 3 February 2017

Frank Ocean's dad sues him for $14.5 million for defamation

Frank Ocean‘s father Calvin Cooksey is reportedly suing him for defamation after the singer claimed that his dad once used a homophobic slur against him some years ago. The 29-year-old singer made the statement on his Tumblr page last year following the Orlando nightclub shooting and recalled an experience he had with his dad as a child.
The post read:
“I was 6 years old when I heard my dad call our transgender waitress a f****t as he dragged me out of a neighborhood diner saying we wouldn’t be served because she was dirty,”.
Calvin says that the claim was untrue and that it has hurt his opportunities to pursue film and music jobs.
According to TMZ, he is asking for $14.5 million in damages.

In 2014, Calvin sued Russell Simmons for $142 million for claiming he was a deadbeat dad.

Frank Ocean came out as being gay when he wrote an open letter on his Tumblr page in 2012.
