'Four more years'- Arsene Wenger hints at staying at Arsenal despite fans disgust and anger

But Wenger despite growing calls from top sports analysts and stakeholders to retire, says he doesn't feel like retiring as he is only 67 and Man U manager, Sir Alex Ferguson retired at the age of 71, a statement that'll surely rile Arsenal fans.
"Ferguson has some other interests in life and he was older [when he retired] than I am today," Wenger told reporters.
"He was four years older. He retired at 71 and I’m 67."When asked if he planned to coach Arsenal for four more years to match his old rival, he replied:
"Maybe more, maybe less, I don’t know. Everybody is different. I do not want to take anything away from Ferguson, he was an absolutely unbelievable manager, but he had enough. He had enough. And I’m not at that stage."
"No, it’s not a threat, not at all," he added. "My preference is always to manage Arsenal and I have shown that."I am adult enough to analyse the situation (poor results)," he said.Arsene Wenger started coaching Arsenal in 1996, but the last decade has seen Arsenal being branded a top four club, with major honors such as the premier league and champions league eluding them, and despite the millions being made by the club from player sales, ticketing and champions league revenue, fans still have to make do with trophies like the F.A cup once in a while.
