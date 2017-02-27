Fortis Microfinance Bank partners Property Vault Limited on rent actuation

Fortis Microfinance Bank Plc. is a leading Nigerian financial institution licensed by the CBN in the year 2007 and has been operating for 10 years with an excellent business record. Fortis MFB recently launched its Micro-Housing Product to support the central aim of bridging the Nigeria housing deficit with quality Micro - Housing facilities and have now combined efforts with Property Vault limited to ensure her esteemed customers get properties at the most convenient and affordable way.
\
Property Vault offers an online tool that guides you through the process of owning a home through outright purchase or rent. The platform has reduced the chain of agents and delays in securing a home through the normal practices. It has also eliminated all manner of fraudulent acts as PropertyVault is usually involved in the entire negotiation and closing process of rent and property purchase deals.
Under the working agreement with Fortis Microfinance Bank Plc, home/shop and office seekers with budget challenges will be required to contribute at least 20% of the rent sum, while Fortis Microfinance Bank will provide the balance through a rent loan repayable within 3-10 months. This product is available to salary earners and Business owners in Abuja and its environment for now.
Terms and conditions which include steady and reasonable cashflow apply.
With Rent Actuation, you can Rent Now and Pay Later.
Give us a call today.
Abuja - 08122227373
Lagos Contact) 07002224444, 07045749996,08029691850, 08067135943,
(WhatsApp Number) 08063733515
Or visit www.propertyvaultng.com
