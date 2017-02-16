Former Republican Judge calls for Donald Trump's hasty impeachment

Mark P Painter, a former Republican judge has called for Donald Trump to be hastily impeached because according to him, "each new day is a new nightmare".
The former Ohio Court of Appeals Judge, has offered to help his congressman Representative, Steve Chabot, to draft the articles for Trump's impeachment.In an article he wrote for Cincinnati.com, Painter said that no other past president could have gotten away with the things Trump does.
"In any time except our post-factual era, no office holder, much less the president, could get away with any one of the dozens of dazzlingly illegal things Trump has already done. They would forfeit office immediately," Painter wrote.
"Who knows what happens next. Each new day is a new nightmare. We are still trying to digest one breathtaking assault on America when another is signed, issued, or Tweeted. All this amid constant lies. Constant. Lies.
He added;
"It’s tough, but we must end this dangerous presidency. Trump must be impeached and removed with all haste. But only Congress can initiate the process."
Painter claims that he is bothered by Trump's apparent disrespect for basic American values. He said that a Trump presidency is too dangerous and that America is at stake.
He concluded with,
"We must admit we have elected a president who has immediately proved himself to be a grifter, a pathological liar, a mean-spirited bully and dangerous to American values. "
No comments:
Post a Comment