Former President Jonathan denies endorsing Ali Modu Sheriff as PDP chairman

Some media houses even reported that Jonathan had openly declared his support for the leadership of Sheriff. However in a swift reaction, Jonathan yesterday issued a statement denying this claim.
The statement signed by his media adviser, Ikechukwu Eze reads
“The issue of endorsement never came up in the course of the visit, not at the closed door session with Sheriff nor during the former President’s interview with newsmen". According to Eze, Jonathan never referred to Sheriff as the party's chairman during the visit but only addressed Sheriff as “my chairman” The statement reads in part “Indeed, it may interest you to know that after meeting with Sheriff, the former President also met with Senator Ahmed Makarfi, leader of the PDP Caretaker Committee, and the party’s Board of Trustees chairman, Senator Walid Jubril, later in the evening. I wish to let those spinning this falsehood know that it just doesn’t add up to fly a contrived banner of endorsement in one breath, and in another, concede that the former President explained his commitment in meeting with different interest groups, towards resolving the differences in the party. For the avoidance of doubt, the following are the former President’s exact words during the interview with newsmen, as had accurately been reported by most online and major national newspapers, as well as broadcast organisations”. The statement quoted Jonathan’s words after meeting with Sheriff “We (PDP) are not factionalised. We are one. We are solving our problems. There are bound to be differences in politics. It is the way we resolve these differences that make us human beings and that is what makes us leaders. I have met with Sheriff. And I have met with others. I will still meet with others, so that we will be able to do what is expected of us as a political party”.
I knew it.. i knew he wouldn't support such a man.. work of mischievous people.
Ride on sir,i know u can never endorse the forklift teeth.
