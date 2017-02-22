 Former Hong Kong leader, Donald Tsang sentenced to 20 months in jail for misconduct in public office | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 22 February 2017

Former Hong Kong leader, Donald Tsang sentenced to 20 months in jail for misconduct in public office

Hong Kong's former leader, Donald Tsang has been jailed for 20 months, making him the city's highest-ranking official to be put behind bars.According to broadcaster RTHK, Tsang, who was Chief Executive from 2005 to 2012, was jailed by the High Court for 20 months after he was found guilty by a jury of misconduct in public office.
Justice Andrew Chan told the court the seriousness of the case was due to Tsang's high position and the "breach of trust was an important and significant aspect in his criminality."

The sentencing comes after around 40 high profile Hong Kongers wrote letters in support of Tsang and calling for leniency, including the two front-runners to be the city's next Chief Executive.

Tsang also faces a potential retrial in September, after the jury failed to reach a verdict on a separate charge of bribery.
