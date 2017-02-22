Former Hong Kong leader, Donald Tsang sentenced to 20 months in jail for misconduct in public office

Justice Andrew Chan told the court the seriousness of the case was due to Tsang's high position and the "breach of trust was an important and significant aspect in his criminality."
The sentencing comes after around 40 high profile Hong Kongers wrote letters in support of Tsang and calling for leniency, including the two front-runners to be the city's next Chief Executive.
Tsang also faces a potential retrial in September, after the jury failed to reach a verdict on a separate charge of bribery.
