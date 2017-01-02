LIS

Wednesday, 1 February 2017

Former first couple, Barack & Michelle Obama pictured on vacation in the British Virgin Islands with Richard Branson

Barack and Michelle Obama who are currently enjoying a tropical vacation, were pictured with their billionaire friend and host, Richard Branson in the British Virgin Islands. They are believed to be staying at one of Branson's private islands.

The former first couple were first spotted enjoying lunch together. Later in the day, they were caught on camera all smiles and waiving to people who were standing behind security guards as they walked together with Branson towards a waiting helicopter nearby. The former US president was recorded saying 'hello' to those standing-by and replied 'thank you so much' to a man who told them to have a nice holiday. See more photos after the cut...



