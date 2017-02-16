Former Chelsea star, Michael Essien demands N217B compensation from Panathinaikos

Michael Essien signed a two-year-contract with the Greek giants in June 2015, having played only one season due to injury worries, he saw his deal terminated in the summer of 2016.
Following his termination by the football club, the 34-year-old star hired Greek lawyers, Lina and Aspa Souloukou in a battle to seek compensation from Panathinaikos for refusing to pay six months of his salaries during the period he offered his service to the club.
However, Panathinaikos lawyer rejected the claims of the Ghana star insisting that the former Chelsea player is seeking to blackmail the Greek club.
'He (Essien) came here, he left and he is blackmailing us at the moment. Of the 45 games, he could only play 17,' argued Panathinaikos lawyer John Carmona. The Greek football authorities will have to make the final decide whether to grant Essien's request.
Essien, who was made the highest paid player at the Greek club with an annual salary of 800 Euros when he joined them, is currently in England training with his former club Chelsea as he eyes possible move.
