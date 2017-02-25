 Forex: "What a difference one man has made"- Ben Murray Bruce praises Osinbajo | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 25 February 2017

Forex: "What a difference one man has made"- Ben Murray Bruce praises Osinbajo

Senator Ben Murray Bruce believes Osinbajo's actions have led to the sudden appreciation of the Naira against the dollar. ‎It is now N440 to $1.
Posted by at 2/25/2017 11:06:00 am

8 comments:

Anonymous said...

Buhari is wicked and brainless

25 February 2017 at 11:26
Omobola Adekitan said...

Stop preaching division ok,its d same ticket they ran together.
Mr common sense,its a far better leadership tha disaster ur power created in d last govt.

25 February 2017 at 11:33
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Let's hope it gets better


...merited happiness

25 February 2017 at 11:49
Anonymous said...

Mr. Ben Murray Bruce please stop praising our acting president before you start inciting jealousy and envy from above he is not asking for any body's praises or thanks he is simply doing the job he was elected to do.

25 February 2017 at 11:53
Contact Obvibes said...

He worth the best weldone sir

25 February 2017 at 12:04
Anonymous said...

The initial policy was to favour black market user who are his bro.until is brought back to where there meet it 190-200 am yet to congratulate..this people know what to do. Greed,wicketness,bad politics and religion has cloud their minds Evil Politicians

25 February 2017 at 12:06
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

we hope it will continue to come down .

25 February 2017 at 12:11
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

