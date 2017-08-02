 For welcoming and collaborative work space... Choose Nuworks | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 8 February 2017

For welcoming and collaborative work space... Choose Nuworks

 “Nuworks is a rallying point for the community. We are a welcoming and collaborative work space for entrepreneurs, designers, artists, free lancers, social entrepreneurs, small teams and entrepreneurially-minded professionals. We also offer close proximity to a dense network of clients, suppliers, partners and collaborators.
If you are creative and unique, if you want more than a simple desk, if you want to be surrounded by a community of passionate and motivated people who inspire you to do your best work, NUWORKS is the place for you. We are surrounded by a group of people with projects and big ideas who support each other. Come and build the community with us.

The space regularly hold training sessions and events allowing our members, the people of the neighborhood, and experts from various fields to share knowledge. The community offers development opportunities, both on the professional and personal level, including social activities”.
