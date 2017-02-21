Footage shows British ISIS terrorist smiling moments before suicide attack in Iraq

The footage, posted by the Islamic State’s Amaq News Agency, shows a British-born fighter named Abu Zakariya al-Britani grinning from ear to ear as he sits inside one of the four car bombs used in a deadly attack near Mosul on Monday.
See more photos and video here: Al-Masdar News reports.
The four vehicles that were used by the terrorists appeared to be SUVs which were decked out with armored plates and completely painted over. Moments after driving of-screen, giant clouds of smoke can be see off in the distance billowing into the air after the explosions.
A pair of army officers told the Associated Press that at least two of the jihadists managed to reach a base west of Mosul, where they detonated their explosives — killing and injuring a number of troops.
While it’s unclear exactly how many died, ISIS claimed in their official statement that there had been “many casualties,” according to the Site Intelligence Group.
"The martyrdom-seeking brother Abu Zakariya al-Britani — may Allah accept him — detonated his explosives-laden vehicle on a headquarters of the Rafidhi army and its militias in Tal Kisum village, southwest of Mosul," the terror group said.
A third car bomber reportedly blew up before reaching the base. The end of Abu Zakariya’s name, al-Britani is commonly used by the Islamic State to identify fighters who are from Britain. It’s estimated that about 850 British citizens have fled the country and traveled to Syria or Iraq to join the terror group.
