Fish seller who repeatedly raped 7-year-old Almajiri boy dragged to Sharia court

|File Caption
In an interview with Daily Trust, the victim revealed that the fish seller always penetrated him through his anus. The suspect, after giving the boy the head of fish will beg him to allow him to have sex with him through his anus. Afterward, the man would warn him not to inform anyone about what he had done.
The boy became concerned after he noticed excreta was dropping from his anus without control and that was when the crime was made public.
Mallam Adam Umar, the head teacher at the Islamic school the victim attends noticed changes in the boy, especially in the way he had difficulty moving about and was unable to eat. This led him to report the case to the NGO.
The teacher expressed sadness over the rape and revealed that the the victim now has issues excreting properly due to the damage done to his organ.
Mallam Umar also disclosed that the family of the rapist visited the school to ask for forgiveness. Hajiya Ibrahim said the case had been filed in court and that the BGO will do everything to ensure that justice is served.
No comments:
Post a Comment