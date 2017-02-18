 First photos from Neya Uzor Kalu's court wedding to Lawrence Iyere | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Saturday, 18 February 2017

First photos from Neya Uzor Kalu's court wedding to Lawrence Iyere

Neya, daughter of businessman and former Abia state governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, and her fiancé, Lawrence Iyere are now legally married. They had a court wedding at Eko Hotel in Lagos today.

As reported earlier, their traditional wedding will hold this February at her father's home town in Igbere, Bende LGA of Abia state. See more photos after the cut.

Posted by at 2/18/2017 06:51:00 pm

6 comments:

Anonymous said...

Why is she bringing out her tongue like imbecile? Nonsense... Linda how far about your LIS? Lol, money can't buy everything. And what about your Agama lizard of a Son Onyix?? I hear say her/his father raped him again in the ass.

18 February 2017 at 18:59
Anonymous said...

Why is she bringing out her tongue like imbecile? Nonsense... Linda how far about your LIS? Lol, money can't buy everything. And what about your Agama lizard of a Son Onyix?? I hear say her/his father raped him again in the ass.

18 February 2017 at 18:59
Anonymous said...

Where is her best friend Layal in all these pictures? Were the tinubu's absent????

18 February 2017 at 19:00
Anonymous said...

Congratulations to Lawrence. is that hot hot lawal abbey i see in the background? Anyways he has to be there, him and lawrence are 2 in 1. Abbey na u remain oooo. Time to settle down and leave lifestyle.

18 February 2017 at 19:03
Priscafarry said...

This is lovely. May God bless their union. Marriage is a beautiful thing as long as they are both psychologically, emotionally and spiritually ready for it.congratulations once again to them

18 February 2017 at 19:11
livingstone chibuike said...

congratulations

18 February 2017 at 19:12

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts