Fire destroys parts of Ryan Seacrest's $50 million mansion

On Sunday, February 19, 2017, Ryan Seacrest's $50 million mansion caught fire and left some heavy damage in its wake.
Ryan shared a photo of the aftermath showing some burned out structures, but he added, "Thank god everyone is ok."
Ryan bought the sprawling Beverly Hills estate from Ellen DeGeneres back in 2012 for $49 mil. The 9,200 sq ft home sits on nearly 3 acres.
which one is "god"
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Which God is he referring to my God is God not god idiot
Nice home.
