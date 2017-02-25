Finally! Electricity for all: Fashola, Shittu Commend MTN and Lumos for mobile electricity solution

The mobile electricity solution which was recently launched in Abuja was commended by Babtunde Raji Fashola, the Federal Minister of Power, Works and Housing.
“MTN is addressing something close to my heart and portfolio. With this new and innovative technology, Nigerians can easily access affordable solar electricity to power their homes and businesses,” he said at the launch.
The Honorable Minister of Communications, Barr. Adebayo Shittu, also commended MTN Nigeria for its innovative solutions “MTN has always been at the vanguard of providing telecommunication services to Nigerians. With this new product launch and partnership with Lumos, they have positioned themselves as a critical enabler of social and economic welfare of Nigerians,”he said.
The duo have come together to combine the solar technology of Lumos and the easy payment process through MTN airtime to provide a seamless experience for millions of Nigerians looking for modern clean electricity.
How it Works
- Electricity is generated by home-size solar power systems installed in customers’ homes and\or businesses. It comes in a new type of solar panel and indoor unit that allows customers to purchase electricity as a service on demand using their MTN mobile phone.
- Upon deployment, the subscriber loads airtime onto the SIM (embedded on the system) to activate the platform and enjoys uninterrupted power supply.
- The service is provided on a lease-to-own basis and the cost is spread over a five-year term, payable in affordable instalments via mobile phones from MTN accounts. Customers receive a full product repair service during the lease period providing peace of mind and quality assurance.
Existing users include small businesses, residential users, small businesses, schools, healthcare facilities, community buildings among others.
