Finally, Beyoncé cancels performance at Coachella due to pregnancy

Organisers of Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival have announced that Beyoncé will not perform at this year's event because the singer is pregnant with twins.
"Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival," read the statement on the festival's Facebook page.
The other headliners at this year's festival, which takes place in Indio, California, will be Radiohead and rapper Kendrick Lamar.
The festival however announced that the singer will be the headliner at next year's festival.
