FIFA Rankings: 'Our aim is to be in top 10 before 2018 World Cup', NFF says

Nigeria has started its World cup qualification program on a good note, and the NFF Secretary General, Sanusi Mohammed, buoyed by Nigeria's climb to 41st position in the latest FIFA World Ranking, believes a top 10 target is not impossible.
"We are on the right track to being the best in Africa and may be number five in the world where we were after the 1994 World Cup in the USA, but we would be contented if we make the top 10. It is not an easy target, but I think we are capable," Sanusi told Completesportsnigeria.
"To realize our target, aside the World Cup and African Cup of Nations qualifying games which the Super Eagles will be involved in, the federation will ensure that the team play top quality friendly games to improve on the ranking."
"We don't fear Cameroon because they won the AFCON. We believe they are not better thnn us, and come August, we shall prove to them that we are more determined to go the World Cup after missing the AFCON in Gabon. We have to beat them in Uyo first and get a result in their home few days later," Sanusi stated.
Nigeria is paired with Cameroon, Algeria and Zambia in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers Group B.
