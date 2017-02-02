FG to raise VAT on luxury items including champagne

She told State House correspondents:
“What the committee has shown is that we should look at actually increasing VAT on some luxury items. With VAT of five per cent, we have the lowest VAT. While we don’t think VAT should be increased on basic items, if you are going to drink champagne in the United Kingdom, the VAT is 20 per cent; so, why should it be five per cent in Nigeria?
“So, they have made recommendations that we should pull out some luxury items and increase VAT on those items immediately. And I think that is a very valid and sensible suggestion, which we are going to talk to the National Assembly about to see how we can implement it.
“But as far as basic goods are concerned, no. I believe it is only fair that when you consume luxury goods, you should pay a little bit more. The National Assembly will decide the percentage.”
9 comments:
Fair enough
Nawaa.
you ask why? how about because your citizen still provide their own drinking water,electricity and security to start with ? my people sorry oo buh you cant form United Kingdom when you have such roads that kill poor people on daily basis,before you increase this VAT, now i throw back this question to you my government, what basic amenities have you given me ? health? security? water? good road, affordable food or electricity ? you want to generate money but when will the masses stop taking the heat when you have done nothing for them. pls give us some breathing space im a nigerian and you are choking me. I COME CORRECT!!!
Nonsense Government wit no brain at all..bunch of confuse people
She should tell us if the minimum wage is the same same rate as UK's. What a daft reason to just increase VAT rate. No economic or fiscal reason behind it. Just follow follow policies. Uk has better social welfare plans, stronger economy, etc than us.
Not fair to consumers cos VAT is another source of revenue for some business cos they don't remit the proceeds.
Supported please. This government of ours from onset had the opportunity of making this country one of the richest in the world. All the oil money were looted by this our government and the masses suffered. Now they are having it difficult because of drop in oil and now all their policies are bent on removing food from our table. Common to sell sim card now na problem, foodstuff prices all gone up even to buy n sell tokunbo cars has been banned, no basic amenities in d country. We all now dig boreholes and buy inverter. They say dont patronise foreign things but n dem dey admission in foreign hospitals. Enuf is enuf. I stand correct.
haha shebi dats what kemi adeosun proposed...
yeye government!
